'Israel is responsible for the murder of Arabs'

Attorney and former MK Taleb el-Sana, who also chairs the Committee for the Fight Against the Supreme Court's Supervision of Israeli Arabs, claimed infighting and murders in the Arab community are a "clear and direct result" of the Israeli government's policy of not involving itself in the Arab communities. In an interview with the Hamas newspaper Palestine on Saturday, el-Sana said every fight turns into a shooting match, and one of the most common reasons for shootings among youths is the lack of respect for their fathers and for the tribe's sheikhs, combined with a lack of overall values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.