Israel imposes entry ban on foreign boycott activists

A foreign activist argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron Feb. 24. Those who have been vocal in their support of boycotting Israel or any of its institutions due to the nearly 50-year occupation of the Palestinian territories, might find themselves having trouble now visiting the country and, by default, the Palestinian territories. On Monday, Israel's parliament voted into law a bill that denies entry visas to foreign nationals who publicly call or support any kind of boycott - economic, cultural or academic - against Israel or its West Bank Jewish settlements.

Chicago, IL

