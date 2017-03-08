Israel fears ISIS chemical attack in ...

Israel fears ISIS chemical attack in Europe

19 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The National Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Bureau is concerned that ISIS terrorists might be plotting to carry out chemical attacks in Europe in the coming months. The bureau intends to issue a travel advisory to the tens of thousands of Israelis who are planning to vacation in Europe over the upcoming Passover holiday, Channel 2 reported.

