Israel calls on banks in Spain, South Africa, US to shut BDS accounts
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is ratcheting up pressure on banks to close the accounts of groups that boycott Israel, including one organization that has links to an internationally recognized Palestinian terrorist organization. "Facilitating the bank accounts of BDS organizations constitutes support for BDS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,269
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|19 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|202
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|21 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC