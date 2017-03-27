Israel arrests senior Hamas operative...

Israel arrests senior Hamas operative in West Bank raid

Read more: The Times of Israel

Detention of Rafat Nasif, who has spent last decades in and out of prison, linked to secretive elections currently underway for group's West Bank leadership Illustrative: IDF soldiers during an arrest raid in the central West Bank on February 23, 2017. Israeli forces arrested a senior Hamas operative in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem late Sunday, one month after he was released from an Israeli jail.

Chicago, IL

