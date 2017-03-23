Israel arrests hacker linked to threa...

Israel arrests hacker linked to threats on US Jewish centers

A 19-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen covers his face as he is brought to court in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Thursday, March 23, 2017. Israeli police said they have arrested a Jewish Israeli man who is the prime suspect behind a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and other institutions in the United States.

