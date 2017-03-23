Hamas TV channel builds Jerusalem set in Gaza

In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 photo, actors create a scene of confrontation between Israeli police and settlers and Palestinians during a shoot of the "Heaven's Gate" movie in a recreated alleyway of Jerusalem's Old City in Kh... . In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 photo, Palestinian actors dressed as ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and settlers perform during a shoot of the "Heaven's Gate" movie in a recreated alleyway of Jerusalem's Old City in Khan Younis, Gaza... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.