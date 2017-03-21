Hamas aims to improve international i...

Hamas aims to improve international image with new program

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

File - In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2015 file photo, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, waves to supporters during a rally to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Hamas in Gaza City. Hamas has drafted a new political program that it hopes will improve ties with neighboring Egypt and the West and present a more moderate image that will help it get off Western terrorism lists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 2 hr Tm Cln 58
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Sat Antonio 46
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Mar 17 yehoshooah adam 206
News 'The Settlers' delves into Israeli politics and... Mar 17 USS LIBERTY 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC