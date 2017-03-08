GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick ...

GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US envoy to Israel

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, U.S. Ambassador Israel-designate David Friedman testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The committee narrowly approved Friedman's nomination, Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 6 hr Hostis Publicus 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 11 hr yehoshooah adam 199
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 14 hr Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 5 Tm Cln 56
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC