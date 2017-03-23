Four Palestinians arrested overnight ...

Four Palestinians arrested overnight on terror charges

13 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Antisemitism in the US is on the rise - what do US senators and Israeli ministers have to say about it? Save your seat Four Palestinians were arrested by security forces in the West Bank overnight on Saturday on suspicion of terror. Three of the suspects were arrested near Jenin and one in Hebron.

