Fatah parties for freed terrorist held in Israeli cities
A few days ago, a party was held celebrating the release of Hafaz Abad al-Fatah Mukbal, a terrorist who spent 15 years in jail after committing a terror attack at the Maccabim checkpoint in 2000. According to the MEMRI report, Fatah held parties celebrating the terrorist's release in Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem and in the terrorist's hometown of Lod.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|38 min
|Chief honest whisper
|8
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Divorce proceedings
|196
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|56
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 3
|TRD
|71,268
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC