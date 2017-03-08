Fatah parties for freed terrorist held in Israeli cities

A few days ago, a party was held celebrating the release of Hafaz Abad al-Fatah Mukbal, a terrorist who spent 15 years in jail after committing a terror attack at the Maccabim checkpoint in 2000. According to the MEMRI report, Fatah held parties celebrating the terrorist's release in Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem and in the terrorist's hometown of Lod.

