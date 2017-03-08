Ex-IDF officers fight to keep Israel's military friendly to women, gays
Shahaf Ben-Yakov always found it maddening when her ability as a combat soldier was questioned just because of her gender. Nonetheless, she dismissed as nonsense the notion that army service "has driven our girls crazy" - as a rabbi who runs a pre-military academy in the Eli settlement claimed in a speech broadcast on Israeli television Tuesday night, hours ahead of International Women's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|9 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|202
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|11 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC