Ex-Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, joins Israeli think tank
Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro will join a Tel Aviv-based think tank as a visiting fellow. Shapiro will participate in several of the Institute's research programs, including those on Israel-U.S. Relations, Israeli-Arab Relations, the Arab World, and Israeli Society and Public Opinion, according to the announcement.
