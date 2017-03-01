Ex-Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro,...

Ex-Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, joins Israeli think tank

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro will join a Tel Aviv-based think tank as a visiting fellow. Shapiro will participate in several of the Institute's research programs, including those on Israel-U.S. Relations, Israeli-Arab Relations, the Arab World, and Israeli Society and Public Opinion, according to the announcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 7 hr Tm Cln 56
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 12 hr Inquisitor 121,927
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr yehoshooah adam 192
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... Mar 2 Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... Mar 2 cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,343,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC