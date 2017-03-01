EU to weigh high-level talks with Israel
European Union foreign ministers are to discuss whether to hold high-level talks with Israel soon amid concern over its settlement policy and commitment to a two-state solution, diplomats said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|Ize Found
|71,418
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|13 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|190
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Thu
|Tm Cln
|54
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|stalk this
|121,926
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Thu
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|Thu
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC