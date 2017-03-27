'Entourage' star hawks Passover gift ...

'Entourage' star hawks Passover gift cards to Israelis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

In a Passover commercial for an Israeli gift card company, the actor clips on a white satin yarmulke and nails the guttural pronunciation of the holiday's Hebrew name, Pesach. He then proceeds to dispense terrible gifts - including a rock replica, an ashtray and an edible yo-yo - to grateful recipients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... Thu Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Wed Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 28 John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 24 VERY ALARMED 2 5
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC