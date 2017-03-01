Doval concludes two-day visit to Israel, PM Modi to visit in July21 min ago
New Delhi [India], Mar. 3 : National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his counterpart Brigadier General Jacob Nagel in Israel in order to lay groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in July this year. Doval is on a two-day visit to Tel Aviv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|55
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Ize Found
|71,418
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|17 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|190
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|stalk this
|121,926
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Thu
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|Thu
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC