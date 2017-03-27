David Friedman sworn in as Trump's US...

David Friedman sworn in as Trump's US ambassador to Israel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Bankruptcy attorney David Friedman has been sworn in as U.S. envoy to Israel, becoming President Donald Trump's first ambassador to take office. Lawmakers brushed aside complaints from Democrats that Friedman lacked the temperament for such a top-flight diplomatic post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 13 hr Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Tue John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 26 jonjedi 7
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC