David Friedman sworn in as Trump's ambassador to Israel

Vice President Mike Pence, left, speaks before administering the oath of office to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman, center, accompanied by his wife Tammy, right, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. less Vice President Mike Pence, left, speaks before administering the oath of office to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman, center, accompanied by his wife Tammy, right, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in the ... more WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump gained his first ambassador Wednesday when attorney David Friedman was sworn in as America's envoy to Israel.

