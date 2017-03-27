David Friedman sworn in as Trump's ambassador to Israel
Vice President Mike Pence, left, speaks before administering the oath of office to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman, center, accompanied by his wife Tammy, right, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. less Vice President Mike Pence, left, speaks before administering the oath of office to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman, center, accompanied by his wife Tammy, right, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in the ... more WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump gained his first ambassador Wednesday when attorney David Friedman was sworn in as America's envoy to Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|10 hr
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 26
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC