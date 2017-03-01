'Dangerous phenomenon': Israeli man c...

'Dangerous phenomenon': Israeli man charged with trying to join ISIS

Read more: Fox News

An Israeli man has been arrested for allegedly trying to join the ranks of the Islamic State in Syria, the Israel Securities Authority announced on Wednesday. Valentin Vladimir Mazalewski, a 40-year-old Belarus-born father of five from the Arab town of Shibli in northern Israel, allegedly bought a one-way ticket to Turkey so he could cross the border to Syria and join the jihadist group, security officials said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

