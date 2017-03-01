Cyber tsar Paul Ash to lead innovation trip to Israel
A new cyber-security business delegation to Israel in June will be led by Paul Ash, the director of the National Cyber Policy Office. The visit is planned between June 23-29 to Tel Aviv.
