Cyber tsar Paul Ash to lead innovation trip to Israel

7 hrs ago

A new cyber-security business delegation to Israel in June will be led by Paul Ash, the director of the National Cyber Policy Office. The visit is planned between June 23-29 to Tel Aviv.

Chicago, IL

