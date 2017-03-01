Congressman tours possible embassy sites in Jerusalem, confident Trump will move embassy

Rep. Ron DeSantis told reporters Sunday he is confident President Donald Trump will move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The latest six-month Presidential waiver on a congressional order to switch the embassy location, signed by President Barack Obama at the end of last year, expires in May. DeSantis told reporters he did not expect Trump to follow the lead of all his predecessors and sign a further six-month extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.