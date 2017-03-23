Clashes erupt in West Bank after Pale...

Clashes erupt in West Bank after Palestinian teenager shot dead by Israeli forces

An Israeli soldier fires tear gas towards Palestinian protesters during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on March 22, 2017. Clashes erupted late Thursday night between locals of al-Jalazun refugee camp and Israeli forces who were deployed at the entrance of the illegal Israeli Beit El settlement in the central occupied West Bank district of Ramallah, shortly after Israeli forces shot and killed one Palestinian teenager, and critically injured three others in the same area.

