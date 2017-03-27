Canberra woman Judy Bamberger defies ...

Canberra woman Judy Bamberger defies Israeli boycott arrest threat

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Canberra woman Judy Bamberger dared Israeli authorities to arrest her when she arrived in the country last week and they didn't. Ms Bamberger defied a new law that forbids entry to foreign nationals who call for economic, cultural or academic boycotts of either Israel or the settlements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 3 hr EL Cacique-GSB 48
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sun Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Sun jonjedi 7
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat doG mnaDed lyHo p... 71,273
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC