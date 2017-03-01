Brooklyn judge hears Israel terror victims' case against Facebook
A lawyer representing terror victims in Israel tried persuading a Brooklyn federal judge on Wednesday to keep Facebook on the hook for attacks fueled by social media incitements to violence. The plaintiffs - including 20,000 Israelis and the family of a killed U.S. Army veteran - say Hamas used the social media giant as its megaphone to whip up anti-Semitism and spur deadly attacks.
