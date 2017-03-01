Breaking the Silence and Israeli government cut a deal

The NGO has been under pressure to confirm the identity of an Israeli soldier who spoke to it confidentially about four incidents that occurred during the 2014 Gaza war. Breaking the Silence and the state announced a compromise on Wednesday in which the NGO agreed to give its original source materials for its 2014 Gaza war report, while withholding the names of its sources, for use by the state and the IDF in their ongoing criminal investigations into certain incidents from the war.

