Breaking the Silence and Israeli gove...

Breaking the Silence and Israeli government cut a deal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The NGO has been under pressure to confirm the identity of an Israeli soldier who spoke to it confidentially about four incidents that occurred during the 2014 Gaza war. Breaking the Silence and the state announced a compromise on Wednesday in which the NGO agreed to give its original source materials for its 2014 Gaza war report, while withholding the names of its sources, for use by the state and the IDF in their ongoing criminal investigations into certain incidents from the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 1 hr John 42
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,405
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 10 hr Barmsweb 186
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 16 hr True Christian wi... 2
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Tue deport all Collab... 7
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Feb 27 Lorraine Belloni 58
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Feb 26 Faith Michigan 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC