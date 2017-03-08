Bill Clinton on the rise of nationali...

Bill Clinton on the rise of nationalism: 'We are all having an identity crisis at once'

19 hrs ago

Former President Bill Clinton said Thursday that the rise of nationalism worldwide over the last five years mimics the strife inside Israel that eventually led to the death of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Clinton, speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, said Rabin's assassination was one of the worst days of his presidency and suggested that the conflict between left and right in Israel that led to Rabin's death was a "microcosm" of the rise of nationalism.

Chicago, IL

