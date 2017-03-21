BDS founder reportedly arrested by Is...

BDS founder reportedly arrested by Israeli authorities for 'tax avoidance'

13 hrs ago

A tourist photographs a sign painted on a wall in the occupied West Bank town of Bethlehem on June 5, 2015, calling to boycott Israeli products. Arutz Sheva reported that police had raided his home in Acre on suspicion that Barghouti had concealed $700,000 of income from the Israeli tax authorities.

