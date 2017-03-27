Bar Refaeli pregnant with second child

Bar Refaeli pregnant with second child

The 31-year-old model - who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio - shared her baby joy with her 2.5 million Instagram on Tuesday afternoon as she posted a picture of her bonny bump. The Israeli model only gave birth to her daughter Liv seven months ago.

