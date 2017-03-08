Bank of Israel under fire over decade-long currency intervention
FILE PHOTO: A bank employee counts Israeli Shekel notes for the camera at a bank branch in Tel Aviv, Israel August 7, 2013. The Bank of Israel has a problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|199
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|5 hr
|Mahmood
|12
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 3
|TRD
|71,268
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC