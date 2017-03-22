Bank Leumi and Chinese Insurance Giant Ping An to Cooperate in Promoting Israeli High-Tech in China
The agreement was signed as part of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to China, marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. As part of the agreement, Leumi-Tech , Leumi Group's high-tech banking arm, will constitute a bridge between Leumi Group customers and the Ping An Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Pieces of a man
|47
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|58
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 18
|TRD
|71,271
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
|Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|Yidfellas v USA
|20
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Mar 17
|yehoshooah adam
|206
|'The Settlers' delves into Israeli politics and...
|Mar 17
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC