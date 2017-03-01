Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
President of the Palestinian FA Jibril Rajoub shows a red card as he speaks during the 65th FIFA Congress on May 29, 2015 in Zurich.. Asian football's governing body has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,404
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|5 hr
|Barmsweb
|186
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|18 hr
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06)
|Feb 27
|Lorraine Belloni
|58
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|Feb 26
|Faith Michigan
|6
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC