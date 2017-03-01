Arabic media reports IDF shelling in ...

Arabic media reports IDF shelling in Gaza after shots fired at Israel

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A tank takes part in a training exercise near the Gaza Strip on December 6, 2016. Arabic media reports IDF forces are shelling Hamas positions in Gaza after troops come under fire near the security fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 hr Barmsweb 189
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,413
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Tm Cln 54
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 12 hr stalk this 121,926
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... 13 hr trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 16 hr Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... 16 hr cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC