Appeals court won't allow suit agains...

Appeals court won't allow suit against Palestinian Authority

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A federal appeals court says the families of Jewish worshippers who were killed or wounded during a 2011 attack in the West Bank can't sue the Palestinian Authority for damages in U.S. courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... 5 hr VERY ALARMED 2 6
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 10 hr Tm Cln 59
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... 17 hr Canuck stay home 2
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Wed Pieces of a man 47
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC