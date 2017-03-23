Annual Anonymous cyber attack against...

Annual Anonymous cyber attack against Israel April 7

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

This year, too, the hacker organization Anonymous has prepared for its annual OpIsrael attack, or its new name, OpIsrahell, scheduled for April 7, next Friday, for the fifth consecutive year. In a series of videos distributed on social networks and on YouTube in English, Arabic, and German, hacker groups associated with Anonymous threaten Israel with "attacking government sites, servers and databases, and disconnecting from the global Internet."

Chicago, IL

