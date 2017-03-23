Annual Anonymous cyber attack against Israel April 7
This year, too, the hacker organization Anonymous has prepared for its annual OpIsrael attack, or its new name, OpIsrahell, scheduled for April 7, next Friday, for the fifth consecutive year. In a series of videos distributed on social networks and on YouTube in English, Arabic, and German, hacker groups associated with Anonymous threaten Israel with "attacking government sites, servers and databases, and disconnecting from the global Internet."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|11 hr
|jonjedi
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Pieces of a man
|47
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
|Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|Yidfellas v USA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC