Analysis: Trump's Israel agenda faces AIPAC test
WASHINGTON The American Israel Public Affairs Committee convenes Sunday with a fixed agenda, set to press members of Congress to punish Iran for its regional behavior, combat efforts to delegitimize Israel and maintain robust US defense aid for the Jewish state. But when AIPAC hosts senior members of the Trump administration at its conference for the first time, the new president's staff will have a stage and an opportunity to outline an Israel policy agenda of their own.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Fri
|VERY ALARMED 2
|6
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|59
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Pieces of a man
|47
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
|Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|Yidfellas v USA
|20
