Analysis: Trump's Israel agenda faces...

Analysis: Trump's Israel agenda faces AIPAC test

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

WASHINGTON The American Israel Public Affairs Committee convenes Sunday with a fixed agenda, set to press members of Congress to punish Iran for its regional behavior, combat efforts to delegitimize Israel and maintain robust US defense aid for the Jewish state. But when AIPAC hosts senior members of the Trump administration at its conference for the first time, the new president's staff will have a stage and an opportunity to outline an Israel policy agenda of their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr doG mnaDed lyHo p... 71,273
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Fri VERY ALARMED 2 6
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Fri Tm Cln 59
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Fri Canuck stay home 2
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 22 Pieces of a man 47
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC