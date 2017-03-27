Abbas expects Arab summit backing ahead of talks with Trump
Jordan's King Abdullah II, center, greets Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, left, upon his arrival at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 26
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
|Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|Yidfellas v USA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC