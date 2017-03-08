2 arrested for running Tel Aviv date ...

2 arrested for running Tel Aviv date rape drug distribution ring

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Two Tel Aviv men were arrested on Saturday for possession and distribution of a date rape drug, police said in a statement. Raids of two separate Tel Aviv apartments uncovered dozens of bottles believed to contain the illicit substance GHB and other illegal drugs, police said, adding that the suspects intended to distribute the incapacitating agent to clubs and bars across the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 6 hr TRD 71,269
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 16 hr yehoshooah adam 202
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 17 hr True Christian wi... 13
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Fri yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,488,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC