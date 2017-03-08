2 arrested for running Tel Aviv date rape drug distribution ring
Two Tel Aviv men were arrested on Saturday for possession and distribution of a date rape drug, police said in a statement. Raids of two separate Tel Aviv apartments uncovered dozens of bottles believed to contain the illicit substance GHB and other illegal drugs, police said, adding that the suspects intended to distribute the incapacitating agent to clubs and bars across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,269
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|16 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|202
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|17 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC