White House: Mideast peace may not be 2 -state solution
The Trump administration said Tuesday that peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution - a dramatic shift from former President Barack Obama, who said he saw no alternative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|3 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|13 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|White House: Mideast peace may not be 2-state s...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Friends' Central School suspends teachers over ...
|22 hr
|Joel
|2
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|23 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|Minister claims Netanyahu, Trump will push for ...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ex-backup Imri Ziv belts way to Eurovision contest
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC