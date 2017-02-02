When towering rivals Rabin and Nasser met for lunch - in Rabin's own words
In the midst of a furious Middle East war nearly 70 years ago, a group of Israeli and Egyptian officers put down their guns, ate lunch together and discussed the prospects for peace in the region, according to a documentary film that premiered in New York last month. The group included two men who would become leaders of their respective countries and fierce rivals - Yitzhak Rabin of Israel and Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ...
|5 hr
|number four
|11
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,334
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|11 hr
|o see the light
|80
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|111
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Netanyahu tweets like Trump. Great idea
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC