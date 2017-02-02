When towering rivals Rabin and Nasser...

When towering rivals Rabin and Nasser met for lunch - in Rabin's own words

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Star Online

In the midst of a furious Middle East war nearly 70 years ago, a group of Israeli and Egyptian officers put down their guns, ate lunch together and discussed the prospects for peace in the region, according to a documentary film that premiered in New York last month. The group included two men who would become leaders of their respective countries and fierce rivals - Yitzhak Rabin of Israel and Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing Arab bans on Israelis, Dutch anti-Islam ... 5 hr number four 11
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Ize Found 71,334
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 11 hr o see the light 80
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 12 hr yehoshooah adam 111
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Analysis: Obama, Trump, Holocaust remembrance a... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Netanyahu tweets like Trump. Great idea Tue tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC