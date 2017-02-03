West Bank settlers heckle Israeli ministers over demolitions
Although the High Court of Justice had ordered the demolitions, many settlers believe that the Bayit Yehudi party could have done more to prevent them. Settlers on Saturday night heckled two senior Bayit Yehudi politicians over the evacuation of the Amona outpost and the pending demolition of nine homes in the nearby Ofra settlement.
