US envoy: US supports 2-state Israel-Palestinian solution

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Thursday the United States "absolutely" supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and anyone who thinks it doesn't is in "error." But the Trump administration's new U.N. envoy told reporters: "We are thinking out of the box as well, which is: What does it take to bring these two sides to the table? What do we need to have them agree on?" Haley's comments were far more forceful in support of a two-state solution than President Donald Trump's on Wednesday.

