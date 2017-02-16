US envoy: US supports 2-state Israel-Palestinian solution
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Thursday the United States "absolutely" supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and anyone who thinks it doesn't is in "error." But the Trump administration's new U.N. envoy told reporters: "We are thinking out of the box as well, which is: What does it take to bring these two sides to the table? What do we need to have them agree on?" Haley's comments were far more forceful in support of a two-state solution than President Donald Trump's on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump won't insist on a two-state solution for ...
|4 hr
|coyote505
|3
|Israeli right-wing buoyed by Netanyahua s visit...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 hr
|Yidfellas v USA
|52
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|TRD
|71,366
|Jonah Goldberg: Conflict in Middle East goes be...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC