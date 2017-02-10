US blocks Palestinian from leading UN...

US blocks Palestinian from leading UN mission in Libya

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The United States on Friday blocked the appointment of the former Palestinian prime minister to lead the U.N. political mission in Libya, saying it was acting to support its ally Israel. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration "was disappointed" to see that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to the Security Council indicating his intention to appoint Salam Fayyad, who served as the Palestinian Authority's prime minister from 2007-2013, as the next U.N. special representative to Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 14 hr True Judgment 13
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 hr Ize Found 71,360
News Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol... Thu portstewart 2
News The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15) Thu yidfellas v USA 34
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 144
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Feb 8 portstewart 4
News INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl... Feb 8 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,761,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC