US blocks Palestinian from leading UN mission in Libya
The United States on Friday blocked the appointment of the former Palestinian prime minister to lead the U.N. political mission in Libya, saying it was acting to support its ally Israel. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration "was disappointed" to see that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to the Security Council indicating his intention to appoint Salam Fayyad, who served as the Palestinian Authority's prime minister from 2007-2013, as the next U.N. special representative to Libya.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|14 hr
|True Judgment
|13
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Ize Found
|71,360
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Thu
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|34
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|144
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
