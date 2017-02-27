UPDATE 1-Israel opens criminal invest...

UPDATE 1-Israel opens criminal investigation in contract award

11 hrs ago

Israel's State Attorney has ordered the opening of a criminal investigation into the awarding of a maritime procurement contract, the Justice Ministry said on Monday. In December, Israeli lawyers had planned to petition the Supreme Court to intervene over the awarding of a defense contract to Germany's ThyssenKrupp, amid allegations of a conflict of interest involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's own lawyer.

