Unwanted pregnancies and women's right to choose in Israel

Some 99% of women's applications for abortions are approved, and yet many feel there is a problem with the current process. Why is that, and are things likely to change anytime soon? A few weeks ago, Knesset Members Yehudah Glick and Abdel-Hakim Haj Yahya came together in an unusual cooperation between coalition and opposition to push forward a new initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.