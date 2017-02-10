Unwanted pregnancies and women's right to choose in Israel
Some 99% of women's applications for abortions are approved, and yet many feel there is a problem with the current process. Why is that, and are things likely to change anytime soon? A few weeks ago, Knesset Members Yehudah Glick and Abdel-Hakim Haj Yahya came together in an unusual cooperation between coalition and opposition to push forward a new initiative.
Start the conversation
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,361
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|21 hr
|True Judgment
|13
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Thu
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|34
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|144
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
