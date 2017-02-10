Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's se...

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement push as provocation

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a symposium on presidential system in Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned Israel's decision to ramp up settlements in the West Bank as an "absolute provocation".

