Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement push as provocation
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a symposium on presidential system in Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday condemned Israel's decision to ramp up settlements in the West Bank as an "absolute provocation".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Germany said to scrap summit with Israel over o...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|5 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Netanyahu pledges to promote 'responsible polic...
|Sun
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Ambassador Haley opposed Palestinian UN appoint...
|Sun
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Ize Found
|71,363
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|Fri
|True Judgment
|13
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Feb 9
|portstewart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC