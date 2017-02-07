Turkey issues fourth condemnation aga...

Turkey issues fourth condemnation against Israeli settlement projects

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey issued a fourth condemnation on Israel's settlement projects in less than two weeks on Feb. 7, the day Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avc pays Ankara's first ministerial visit to Tel Aviv in seven years.

Chicago, IL

