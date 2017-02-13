Trump set to meet Canada's Trudeau at...

Trump set to meet Canada's Trudeau at the White House

President Donald Trump will meet for the first time Monday with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, an ideological opposite who nonetheless hopes to avoid clashing with his new US counterpart. In his previous US visits, Trudeau found a leader almost exactly aligned with his liberal worldview and youthful image.

