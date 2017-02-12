Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'

When President Donald Trump vows to build a "big, beautiful wall" on the U.S. border with Mexico, he apparently doesn't have the Berlin Wall or the Great Wall of China in mind. With noticeable frequency, Trump appears to be borrowing from Israel's security manual - including its construction of what Israel calls a security barrier along more than 400 miles of Israel's border with the West Bank.

