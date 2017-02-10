Trump says settlements bad for peace prior to meeting PM
In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. An Israeli newspaper quoted President Donald Trump on Friday, Feb. 10, as saying that settlement expansion in land claimed by the Palestinians does not advance peace indicating there might be some difficult discussions on the topic at the heart of the conflict in a high profile White House meeting with Netanyahu next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|11 hr
|True Judgment
|13
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|Ize Found
|71,360
|Just What Is The Israel-Palestine Two-State Sol...
|Thu
|portstewart
|2
|The Evil That Dare Not Speak Its Name: Israel's... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|34
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|144
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Feb 8
|portstewart
|4
|INTERNATIONAL: Israeli groups sue to stop settl...
|Feb 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC