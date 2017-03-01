Trump declares US 'ready to lead' eve...

Trump declares US 'ready to lead' even as he warns of engagements' costs

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

President Donald Trump said in his first address to Congress that the US was "once again ready to lead" internationally amid concerns that his 'America First' policy and moves to curtail the State Department budget will do the opposite. "Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead," Trump said in an address that was largely dominated by domestic concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Barmsweb 186
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 7 hr True Christian wi... 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 10 hr Ize Found 71,402
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 15 hr deport all Collab... 7
News Protests in UK at Israeli action (Jul '06) Mon Lorraine Belloni 58
News Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls... Feb 26 Faith Michigan 6
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC